Superstar Mahesh Babu releases the FIRST LOOK of Ashok Galla's debut film, Hero, and it's looking like a total mass, whistle-podu entertainer

The title teaser begins intriguingly as Ashok Galla makes his entry as a cowboy and the glimpse of the train sequence is expected to be one of the major highlights of the movie. Hero also stars Nidhi Agerwal Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Satya and Archana Soundarya.