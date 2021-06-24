Superstar Mahesh Babu releases the FIRST LOOK of Ashok Galla's debut film, Hero, and it's looking like a total mass, whistle-podu entertainer

Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son, Ashok Galla’s debut film, being directed by Sriram Adittya, and produced by Padmavathi Galla, under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment, gets, an interesting title. has released first look poster as well as title teaser of the film titled Hero and wished his nephew Ashok Galla all the best. Ashok looks fit and handsome in the poster. A star symbol, gun, bullets and film roll can be seen in the poster, giving the impressions of a totall mass, whistly-podu entertainer on the cards.

The title teaser begins intriguingly as Ashok Galla makes his entry as a cowboy and the train episode is expected to be one of the major highlights. Then, the young hero astonishes in the getup of Joker. In between, there are sequences of Ashok’s love story with Nidhi Agerwal. , Naresh, Satya and Archana Soundarya round off the rest of the cast.

The teaser also has some intense action blocks. But the best part is obviously the malicious smile of Ashok Galla in the end. It’s just over one minute video, but Ashok Galla created a lasting impression showcasing all his acting prowess, kudos to director Sriram Adittya for bringing out the best in the young hero. Watch it below:

Sriram Adittya’s efforts can be witnessed in every frame, as the teaser looks very classy, and it appears to be a different attempt from the talented director. Top-notch production values, exceptional camera work and fascinating BGM by Ghibran which elevates the scenes gives extensiveness. The teaser has multiplied the expectations on the film.

Touted to be a different entertainer, Jagapati Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles. Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the executive producer. The film is almost done with its shoot and is gearing up for a theatrical release when cinema halls return to normalcy.