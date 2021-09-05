was recently moved to tear and the reason was . Big B was moved by the climax song of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. The song is called Kayilae Aagasam. Amitabh wrote a heartfelt note on his blog. Sharing the song, he wrote, “There are times, and there are times, and times bring more than expected at times .. last night was such .. and the emotion so great that it was difficult to control the tears .. and each time it was presented it flooded the eyes .. .. the moment cannot be shared just yet, but its lead up is here .. .. a song .. a Tamil song from a Surya film .. Surya the super star of the South .. the moment is heart breaking in the film as can be seen in the video, but yesterday it was put in a different context .. more real .. and it has made it simply uncontrollable for me stop the tears .... it bears the feel of emotion between a Father and Son .. .. this is the video .." Also Read - Trending TV News today: Shehnaaz Gill's last words to Sidharth Shukla at his pyre; Asim Riaz, Hina Khan shattered post Sidharth's death and more

The actor was so impressed by the song that he even shared its translation.

Kaiyile Agasam, Kondu Vandha Un Pasam

Kalame Ponalum Vazhnthidum Rasa

Kannile Neerada, Kanja Nelam Porada

Poothadhe Ayiram Poo Sirichidu Rasa

Your love brought the skies within our grasp!

This will live on, even when time is gone!

As tears filled our eyes, as scorched fields put up a fight.

A thousand flowers now in sight! Time to smile, son!

Thoondhirundha Kenilum Pal Surakka Koodumaiya

Thoodhuvala Kambilume Then Vazhiyadho

Uchchi Veyil Velaiyile Undha Varum Thooral Onnu

Thondaiyila Vandhu Vizha Oor Nanaiyadho

Even a dried-up well with milk can swell!

Even from a bitter herb, honey can flow!

Under the hot summer sky, a gentle drizzle floats by;

as it falls on parched throats, the town entire float.

Kaiyile Agasam Kondu Vandha Un Pasam

Kalame Ponalum Vazhnthidum Rasa

Kannile Neerada Kanja Nelam Porada

Poothadhe Ayiram Poo Sirichidu Rasa

Your love has placed the skies within our reach!

This is going to live on, even though time is gone!

As tears filled our eyes, as scorched fields put up a fight,

A thousand flowers now in sight! Time to smile, son!

Annatha Thattula Vechu Ambuliya Katti Ninna

Thayume Ninavu Nerunga Porandhadhu Kalam

Kannathula Kaiya Vechu Kathirundha Sanangalum Than

Pallakkila Yeri Poga Maranjathu Sogam

Pallakkila Yeri Poga Maranjathu Sogam

As she fed you, plate in hand, Mother pointed to the faraway moon!

Now, the time has come For the mother to taste the moon!

The people who waited With yearning look in their eyes.

They can now sail to the skies. For sorrow has met its demise!

The actor further added, “The song is so beautiful , so sonorous, so fluid and so touching the heart .. ahh .. just mentioning it stirs the emotions .. its been that kind of day and I know it shall last for long , as do so many other moments .. I must leave now , for the desire to write more shall only bring in the tears .. sharing tears do bring the touch and feel of togetherness .. but so does the smile ..more smiles in your lives .. lesser tears.”

We really don’t remember the last time Amitabh was so impressed by a song.