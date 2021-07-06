Taapsee Pannu to mark her return to Telugu cinema with Mishan Impossible as the main lead – director, writer and other deets inside

Taapsee Pannu was on the lookout for a perfect script for her comeback to Telugu movies and she finally found one in Mishan Impossible. She has joined the team today, 6th July. Welcoming the actress on to the sets, the team has released a working first look where the actress can be seen with a broken hand, looking anxious, as she watches something on laptop.