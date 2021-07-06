Taapsee Pannu to mark her return to Telugu cinema with Mishan Impossible as the main lead – director, writer and other deets inside

Matinee Entertainment, one of the popular production houses in Tollywood, is not constrained to make only high budget films with star heroes, as they are also churning out content-based films on small to medium range budgets. The production No 8 of the banner is with talented director Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame helming it. Titled Mishan Impossible, it is a very distinctive subject. Some time back the film’s theme poster got tremendous response and the makers have come up with an interesting update. Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu gives a befitting reply to a film critic for suggesting that the film glorifies 'toxic masculine love'

Taapsee, who is busy with various exciting Bollywood projects and was last seen on Telugu screen in 2019's Game Over (a trilingual), is making her comeback to Tollywood with Mishan Impossible, where she plays the lead role. was on the lookout for a perfect script for her comeback to Telugu movies and she finally found one in Mishan Impossible. She has joined the team today, 6th July. Welcoming the actress on to the sets, the team has released a working first look where the actress can be seen with a broken hand, looking anxious, as she watches something on laptop. Check it out below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao share a video with fans, Vicky Kaushal buys a new car, Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha has a title change

Taapsee is very much excited to be part of the project, and said, “In last 7 years I’ve always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on. And Mishan Impossible is one of them. Impressive storyline and a good team like Matinee backing it is most important to me when I choose a film. I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I’m doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this.”

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while N M Pasha is the Associate Producer. The film has cinematography handled by Deepak Yeragara and music scored by Mark K Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.