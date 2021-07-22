Thala Ajith goes exploring North India on a bike; unseen pictures of him riding a beast with sporting cook biker gear go viral

Thala Ajith is one of the biggest names down South. He is one of the biggest superstars with immense fan following. No wonder his pictures go instantly viral on social media. Currently, his pictures from his bike trip to North India have gone viral. On social media, fans of Thala Ajith are going all crazy witnessing his cool biker avatar. Also Read - Thala Ajith's wife Shalini to make a comeback after 20 years with THIS mega-budget period drama? Here's what we know

A few pictures of Thala Ajith from his bike trip are doing the rounds of social media. In the pictures, we see Thala Ajith riding a huge beast whilst dressed in a cool biker gear. Biker jacket, uber-cool helmet, gloves and more - Thala Ajith looks like a professional biker who loves to ride through the gorgeous mountains and embrace the nature. Fans are more than happy to see the Vedalam actor in this avatar. Some of the pictures indeed look like they are from the sets of a film. They are a visual treat for all. Check them out here.

On the work front, Thala Ajith is all set to be seen next in Valimai. It was on July 11 that the poster of Thala Ajith from the film was shared on Twitter by producer . The poster showed him sporting chunky shades and having an intense look on his face. Boney Kapoor shared it with the caption, "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @Suresh Chandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind." As expected, Thala Ajith's fans were over the moon and trended the poster on social media with great force. The film is expected to release later this year. We can't wait, can you?