Thalapathy Vijay screamed ‘Thalaivaa’ when he saw Tiger Shroff’s action sequences in THIS film, reveals Malavika Mohanan

Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay is a huge fan of Bollywood's action hero, Tiger Shroff. Malavika Mohanan, who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay Master, has revealed this. She has said that she saw the Sarkar actor hooting during Tiger Shroff's sequences in the action entertainer 3.

The actress recalled her experiences and said that the two caught a screening of Baaghi 3 in Mumbai. While watching the movie, Vijay screamed when Tiger Shroff appeared on screen, she said. She added that he really likes Tiger Shroff and he is a big fan of the Baaghi actor.

Recently, the first look and title of Thalapathy Vijay's next were revealed The film is called Beast aka Thalapathy 65. It also stars as the female lead, with Malayalam actress Aparna Das in a crucial role and famous Kollywood comedian Yogi Babu providing the humourous element in the movie. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has been roped in for the stunts and fight sequences.

Vijay will soon be debuting in Tollywood with the upcoming Telugu film which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju will be producing it. According to the recent reports, Dil Raju is paying Rs. 100 crore to get Vijay onboard for the project for the untitled Telugu film. It is believed that Dil Raju has already paid Vijay a token advance of Rs 10 crores and the remaining amount will be paid once the project hits the floors.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has films like 2 and Baaghi 4 under his belt. He has proved to be a great action hero and has delivered numerous hits.