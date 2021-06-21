Thalapthy 65: First look of Thalapathy Vijay as 'BEAST' from Nelson Dilipkumar's film unveiled; fans go bonkers – view tweets

Presents have come early. It's Thalapathy Vijay's 47th birthday tomorrow, but even before the makers of Thalapathy 65 could unveil the first look of the film, they've decided to treat the superstar's legion of fans a day prior to his birthday by not only dropping the title of the movie, but also releasing the first look of the actor. So, Thalapathy 65 has been titled 'Beast' and Vijay is looking absolutely smashing, dashing and dynamic as the eponymous character in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Sharing the title of Thalapathy 65 and Vijay's first look from the film on its official Twitter handle, the production house bankrolling the project, Sun Pictures, wrote: “#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook .” Check out Thalapathy Vijay's Beast first look poster below:

Beast aka Thalapathy 65 also stars as the female lead, with Malayalam actress Aparna Das in a crucial role and famous Kollywood comedian Yogi Babu providing the humourous element in the movie. National Award winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has been roped in for the stunts and fight sequences.