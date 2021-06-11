Trending News South Today: Suriya donates Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 fans, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa creates a new record on TV and more

Tollywood superstar Suriya has donated Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 fans, on the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa has achieved a record on the small screen. Biggies like Ravi Teja, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Prabhas too grabbed the limelight for their professional and personal works. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day...