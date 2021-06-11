Trending News South Today: Suriya donates Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 fans, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa creates a new record on TV and more

While we are having our Friday Feeling, the south industry has given us some latest developments, which are headlines worthy. Tollywood superstar has donated Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 fans, on the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa has achieved a record on the small screen. Biggies like , , Jr NTR and too grabbed the limelight for their professional and personal works. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When birthday girl Keerthy Suresh had a fangirl moment with Thalapathy Vijay

Suriya donates Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 fans

The superstar of Kollywood, who is currently busy with multiple projects, has reportedly donated Rs 12.5 lakhs to one of his fan clubs, where Rs 5000 to almost 250 members of the fanclub will deposited directly in their accounts. The actor has take this decision to help them in the tough time of pandemic crisis.

Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa creates a new record on TV

Thalapathy Vijay's 2017 venture Bairavaa, which also featured , Sathish, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji and others in key roles, has created a record on the small screen as the film topped the week 22 chart of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) beating films like Kaappaan, and others.

Update on Ravi Teja's next

While we all know that Ravi Teja is collaborating with Sarath Mandava for an upcoming untitled project, which will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the shooting of the film was delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Recently, there were rumours regarding the title and first look of the film to which the director has shared an official update on Twitter as he tweeted, “We do not wish to post any updates until we start filming, hopefully in July. I assure you, Title will be kickass, First look will be mind-blowing, Theme song never expected. I am also as eager as u but the situation isn’t right. Please Please wait.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna comments on Jr NTR political entry

Legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who recently celebrated his 61st birthday, commented on Jr NTR political as he said, “ If NTR enters into politics, it will be a plus and then a minus.” Well, his statement has honestly left us confused.

Raashi Khanna to share screen space with Prabhas?

While we are waiting for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan's pan-world film to go on floors, the latest reports suggest that director has approached World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna to play a key role in the film. Apparently, the actress is yet to her nod to the project.