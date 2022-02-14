Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his next film Valimai. The film is scheduled to release on February 24 and fans are pretty excited. The film was slated to release during Pongal in theatres worldwide. The 10-day countdown of the film began and fans can’t keep calm. #ValimaiFDFS is trending. Another fan tweeted, “Eagerly Waiting for #VALIMAI #Valimai️ FDFS Release After Release of Nerkondaparvai on 8th August 2019. #AjithKumar #Ajith #ValimaiFromFeb24th #Valimai️ #ValimaiFDFS.” “Let The CountDown Begins,” read a comment. “Can't wait ??#ValimaiFDFS,” tweeted another fan. “10 days left for #valimaifdfs,” read another comment. Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor’s cute pic with cousin Mohit Marwah's baby girl will make your day

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is scheduled to release on February 25, just a day after Valimai's release date.Announcing the new release date of the film, Boney Kapoor had tweeted, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide. #Valimai #Valimai240222 #ValimaiFromFeb24."