The wait is finally over for fans as the makers have unveiled the trailer of Valimai. The trailer shows Ajith Kumar in a stylish, no-nonsense avatar. Kartikeya Gummakonda is seen as the villain. The just released trailer has garnered over 1.4 lakh views already on YouTube. Fans are loving it. "An absolute feast," wrote a fan. Another one added, "Absolute FIRE FireFireFire#Ajith looks as stunning as always." A fan shared a video in which fans are on the street to celebrate the trailer release. It is not clear whether the video is authentic or not. Have a look at the video and the reactions below:

According to IANS, scores of fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen. The neatly cut, high-energy sharp trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Vinoth, gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want. The film, which is set to hit screens for Pongal next year, promises to be an action feast and a visual treat for audiences.

(With inputs from IANS)