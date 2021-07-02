Vijay Deverakonda comes onboard Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's next comic caper? Read latest deets

Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty and Vijay Deverakonda are three of the most popular names of the South Film industry. Wouldn't it be interesting to see them together in one film? Well, this dream of their fans may come true. If the reports are anything to go by, Vijay may play a special role in Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's upcoming film. The Baahubali actress and Jathi Ratnalu star have collaborated for a film reportedly titled Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty. Reports suggest that Vijay will also be a part of it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to romance THIS 'lady superstar' in Atlee's next, Rana Daggubati names Akshay Kumar as his most mischievous costar and more

Whispers are being heard that Vijay Deverakonda will play a very powerful role in this film and may appear before the interval. The story reportedly is of a 25-year-old man falling in love with a 40-year-old lady. Now what role would Vijay Deverakonda play in this love story is yet to be know. Neither the actor nor the producers of the film have made any official confirmation as yet over this collaboration. This film is helmed by Mahesh and is produced by UV Creations.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film is Liger with Ananya Panday. It is a pan-India movie as it will release in Hindi as well as Telugu. It was in May that producer Karan Johar had announced the postponement of the teaser release of this film. Sharing the statement, Karan wrote, "In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you're staying safe, staying healthy and staying home." The new release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers. He also has Meeku Maathrame Chebutha, World Famous Lover and other films in his kitty.