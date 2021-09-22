and fans have a reason to rejoice. Nandamuri visited the sets of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger in Goa on Wednesday. Their picture is winning hearts. According to reports, director and the team are currently shooting action sequences involving mixed martial arts (MMA). There are foreign fighters involved in the film as well. Also Read - Trending South news today: Jr NTR recalls shocking instances when he was called fat and ugly, Samantha Akkineni takes a jibe at the rumours of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and more

Sharing the picture, the film's production house Puri Connects wrote on social media, "A Legendary Visit to #Liger Sets @ Goa. #NandamuriBalakrishna garu made a surprise Visit to the sets of #Liger today & Blessed the team with high spirits." Have a look at the picture below:



Fans are expressing their love for the picture. “He looks like a real boxer,” wrote a user. Another one wrote, “Lion with liger.” “Jai Balayya,” commented another user. Have a look at some of the reactions:

Krishna slim ayyadu https://t.co/4e6JVHHlxT — Chiranjeevi die hard .hardcore fan (@RajeshStalin4) September 22, 2021

Coco cola pepsi… Balayya Babu Sexy https://t.co/pqeS5gtZSM — Parthu VD ? (@therw045) September 22, 2021

According to recent reports, the pre-climax scene of Liger is set to be the major highlight of the movie. It is believed that a big international star is expected to be roped in for the same and it seems that it won't be a moviestar. Media reports suggest that the makers are looking to rope in former boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever, for this particular scene though nothing has been confirmed yet.