Vikram first-look: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil look fierce in their bearded avatars

The first look of the much-awaited film Vikram is out. We can see , and looking fierce in their bearded avatars. Sharing the first-look poster, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, " Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidiyudhu. Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu. Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu. Sorkkangkal Idho Idho Theriyudhu. Thudikkidhu Pujam!.Jeyippadhu Nijam!." Have a look at it below:

According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors by July end or early August and is scheduled to release in 2022.

The poster also confirms that Vijay Sethupathi will be a part of the film.

It can be recalled that in April, director Lokesh and Kamal had a meeting regarding Vikram inside an aircraft. The actor was busy with his election campaign in April and hence he invited Lokesh to talk about Vikram when he was on the move.

Yesterday, Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's first-look poster will release on July 10 at 5 pm. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Vikram first look from tomorrow evening at 5pm #Vikram #arambichitom." He has earlier directed Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master.