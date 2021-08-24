is one of the most in-demand actresses. She is currently working in three different film industries and is dabbling quite well between her Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She has already shared screen space with the top heroes of Tollywood like , Jr NTR, , and . And now she is gearing up for round two. She has done two films each with Ram Charan (an item song in Rangasthalam and upcoming Acharya) and . She will be pairing up with Mahesh Babu for the second time after Maharshi in director Trivikram’s untitled film. And there are some very apt reasons why she is doing so well. We list some of them: Also Read - Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun spends THESE many hours on makeup to get his rugged look right #respect

Her Pan-India appeal

The actress has a pan-India appeal and is accepted by fans all across the country. She treats all industries equally and doesn't differentiate between any. In a recent interview, she revealed her success mantra and said, "There are pan-India films and then there is another way to do it where you become a pan-India artist and I think for me it's been a mix of both and that is what has helped me achieve that. I never wanted to differentiate between the industries and have treated all of them like my own."

Can pull off ‘simple’ and ‘glamorous roles’ with equal ease

Her persona is such that she can mould into any character. She garnered critical acclaim for her performance as she played a village belle in Gaddalakonda Ganesh. On the other hand, in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, she played a stylish and trendy girl with equal ease. Also Read - Trending South news today: Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share screen space for the first time, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor and more

Her acting chops are getting better with each project

Pooja left everyone besotted right from the time she made her acting debut with back in 2014. She was fab in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava too and it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and became a super hit. She was even loved in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Delight to work with

The actress is a delight to work with. Praising her, Allu Arjun had said in an interaction, “I have seen her transformation from DJ to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. And have seen her maturity grow, and she has done a much finer performance than she has done in DJ." Even her Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas was all praise for her and was quite happy with the way her scenes had turned out in the film.

Growing fan following

Her fandom is only expanding and is expected to do so in the coming few years as well since she keeps on picking good roles and films. She recently crossed 15 million followers on Instagram.

