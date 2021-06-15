WHAT! Prabhas has hiked his fees steeply for Dil Raju’s next? Here’s what we know

Baahubali star Prabhas is not just famous in Telugu film industry but he is known in Bollywood as well. He is loved by millions of fans who are spread across the globe. His stardom has reached its peak and fans are desperately waiting for his films to release. With all the fame and glamour, there has come a rise in his remuneration as well. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the actor has hiked his fees to a whopping amount for his upcoming film with producer Dil Raju. Also Read - OMG! Prabhas' Adipurush BEATS Baahubali 2 to achieve THIS huge feat

If a report in Sakshi Post is anything to go by, Prabhas has raised his remuneration to Rs 100 crore for the film. Report suggests that Dil Raju and Prabhas share a good rapport ever since their film Mirchi. Prabhas has said to have demanded Rs 70 crore but has now hiked his fees. There is no official confirmation on any such number as yet from neither the producer nor the actor. But if the report is true, Prabhas can easily be called as one of the highest paid actors of all times. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for his Adipurush that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. It is being reported that the visual effects of this film will surpass that of Baahubali. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore. Filmmaker Om Raut recent spoke about the film and said “Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, Bhushan Kumar has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them.” Also Read - Trending News South Today: Suriya donates Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 fans, Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa creates a new record on TV and more