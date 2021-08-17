Rashmika Mandanna is one the most popular actreses we have. The actress recently crossed 20 million followers on Instagram. She recently took to the social media platform to share some cute pics. But what caught our attention was her caption. She wrote, “You choose which one you likey.. Ps: this is what I do when I am jobless in between my shots.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Pushpa: MASSIVE security upgrade for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer after crucial scene gets leaked
The actress will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. And even before her first Hindi release, Rashmika has already bagged another Bollywood film in her kitty. She will be seen in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun? Here's what we know
She also has Pushpa in which she is paired opposite Allu Arjun. It is directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist and will be released in two parts. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Simbu's drastic physical transformation for Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial, Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her toned midriff and more
In an interview with Anupama Chopra, she was asked about the scariest thing in the movie industry. The Dear Comrade actress was quick to answer that she finds the people most scary in the industry.
She was also asked about Vijay Deverakonda and her bond. The actress who has worked with the Liger actor in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade was rumoured to be in a relationship with him. When asked about the same, the actress said that he is her go-to person in the industry.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.