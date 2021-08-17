Rashmika Mandanna is one the most popular actreses we have. The actress recently crossed 20 million followers on Instagram. She recently took to the social media platform to share some cute pics. But what caught our attention was her caption. She wrote, “You choose which one you likey.. Ps: this is what I do when I am jobless in between my shots.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Pushpa: MASSIVE security upgrade for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer after crucial scene gets leaked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The actress will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. And even before her first Hindi release, Rashmika has already bagged another Bollywood film in her kitty. She will be seen in Goodbye with and . Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun? Here's what we know

She also has Pushpa in which she is paired opposite . It is directed by . The film also stars as the lead antagonist and will be released in two parts. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Simbu's drastic physical transformation for Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial, Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her toned midriff and more

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, she was asked about the scariest thing in the movie industry. The Dear Comrade actress was quick to answer that she finds the people most scary in the industry.

She was also asked about and her bond. The actress who has worked with the Liger actor in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade was rumoured to be in a relationship with him. When asked about the same, the actress said that he is her go-to person in the industry.