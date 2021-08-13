When Netrikann actress Nayanthara landed in a controversy for going to a temple in clothes that weren't 'decent enough'

Nayanthara is one of the most popular Indian actresses. She has proved her mettle with films like Raja Rani, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Aramm and many more. She is also known as Lady Superstar because of her work and popularity. However, the Netrikann actress has also been a part of several controversies. We are here to talk about the controversy that erupted when she was denied to enter a temple. Why, you ask? Well, because she was wearing a salwar kameez. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more

This was in 2009 when Nayanthara was shooting for a Malayalam movie called Bodyguard near Ottappalam. She had gone to offer prayers at Killikaavil temple in Kerala on Vishu (Malayalam New Year). Reportedly, she was seen wearing a salwar kameez and the temple authorities felt her clothes weren't 'decent enough'. The entry in the temple was allowed only to women wearing saris. An upset Nayanthara had a heated argument with the authorities and even tried to enter the temple forcefully. According to reports, the devotees gathered at the temple, surrounded her and asked her to apologize for trying to break the temple rules. She refused to do so and even called her film's crew. Eventually, she had to give in and apologize.

Later, her manager issued a clarification stating that the matter was not about the actress' dress but about a few people teasing her in the temple premises.

It didn’t end there. A group named Hindu Makkal Katchi came down heavily on the actress and sent her a sari expecting her ‘to follow Indian tradition’ while entering a temple. "We had warned such actresses several times earlier. As part of a decision taken recently to send saris to actresses who dress like that, we sent one to Nayanthara," Arjun Sampath, President of the group, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

