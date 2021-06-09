Will Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi release in theatres or OTT? Makers clarify

There has been speculation that Good Luck Sakhi may opt for an OTT release considering the current COVID-19-induced lockdown situation. Producer Sudheer Chandra now gives the final word on the release of the Keerthy Suresh, Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu starrer.