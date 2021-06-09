Will Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi release in theatres or OTT? Makers clarify

National Award Winning Actress Keerthy Suresh has played title role in the woman-centric film Good luck Sakhi where Aadi Pinisetty will be seen as male lead and Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role. The film proudly boasts a female dominated crew lead by co-producer Shravya Varma. Directed by , Good Luck Sakhi is a multi-lingual film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner.

The makers planned to release the film on June 3rd. However, like all other films which got postponed owing to second wave of covid-19, Good Luck Sakhi too is pushed to a later date. In the meantime, there have been rumours that Good Luck Sakhi will go for OTT release. Reacting to the rumours, producer Sudheer Chandra stated, “There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update in any. Hoping everyone stays home and stays safe.”

Well, there you have it: The final word on where Good Luck Sakhi will be releasing. will be seen as a shooter in the sports rom-com. Rock star has scored music while Chirantan Das has cranked the camera. The teaser and other promotional content of the film has already got a good response across all quarters.