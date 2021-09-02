Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became instantly popular with her cute wink. She was called the wink girl after a small teaser clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her film Oru Adaar Love was released on social media. She became 2018’s most searched Google celeb in India. While the Telugu films she has been a part of haven’t done well, she continues to make money according to reports. Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier to make her debut in Kannada with Vishnupriya

Reportedly, her mantra to earn money is to charge much less so that many can afford her. If reports are to be believed, she is charging Rs 25 lakh per project which is inclusive of her team's budget. This is when others are quoting Rs 40 lakh but are not having enough work. This is how she is beating them. She currently has 3 upcoming Telugu films in her kitty.

In a recent interview to Spotboye, she revealed how her viral clip helped her immensely. She said, "I feel the power of social media is great. I belong to a very small place from Kerala so maybe even If I have tried and got to a level, I feel people from regional movies would have known about me, and then step by step, I would get to a level. But, I became an overnight sensation."

She added that a lot of things changed after that. People started recognizing her wherever she went. She says that people still remember that clip. “There is a lot of love and support constantly pouring in. It was a great thing that happened. Now, I feel it’s on me that I should work hard and put in efforts to keep up with the high expectations already on me,” said the actress.