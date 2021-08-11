With a film with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and more, Pooja Hedge is set to rule box office charts and hearts

Pooja Hedge is one of the busiest Indian actresses if we go by the number of upcoming films she has. She is dabbling Bollywood as well as south films. She is already an established name, but it now seems that she is going to be even more popular. Here’s a look at some of her upcoming south films. Also Read - Allu Sirish, Akhil Akkineni and more Tollywood actors who failed to make an impact despite having a family background

Her next with

After Maharshi, and Mahesh Babu they will be seen sharing screen once again. The producers of the film, Haarika and Hassine creations, announced the names of the leading cast and crew for their upcoming project, through a video. The caption read, "Celebrating our REIGNING Superstar @urstrulymahesh birthday, we bring you the SUPER Squad of #SSMB28." It will be great to see what newness she brings this time around in this one.

Beast with Vijay



The actress recently resumed shooting for Beast in which she will be seen with Vjay. “I’m excited as I’ve been looking to do a Tamil film for a long time. And it’s with someone like Vijay. He’s a brilliant actor. I have all my fingers crossed,” she told India Today in an interview.

Radhe Shyam with



Pooja also has Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The period love story was set for release in theatres on July 30. However, the makers postponed the release due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Most Eligible Bachelor with



The actress will be seen in this romantic comedy film which is directed by Bhaskar. The film's release has been postponed several times due to Covid-19.

Acharya



This action-drama also stars , and . The shooting of the film is almost complete.

