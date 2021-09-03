Working in Acharya has helped Pooja Hegde fulfill her long harbored dream! Here's how

is one of the most sought after actresses in both the South and Bollywood industries these days. The actress is gearing up for her epic love story film, Radhe Shyam, with . She will also be seen in the action-drama film starring and , Acharya. The actress revealed that it was a dream come true moment for her that she got an opportunity to be a part of the film. As per a report in Tollywood.Net, Pooja Hegde shared that always wanted to share the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi and it happened because of 's Acharya. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut with a horror movie, Acharya to clash with Pushpa and more

"Acharya is like a dream come true for me as it has been a long-standing aspiration for me to share the screen space with Chiranjeevi garu," the portal quoted the actress saying. Pooja Hegde, for the first time, will be seen in a non-glam look. She plays Neelambari to Ram Charan's Siddha. The actress's village belle look was dropped on the occasion of Ugadi.

Coming to the story of Acharya, the action drama is said to be a socio-political drama that revolves around the misuse of power. The film star as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. The latter is said to be playing a Naxalite leader who turns into a social activist. A powerful youth leader, Siddha (Ram) join his rebellious movement. Acharya also stars , , Saurav Lankesh, , to name a few.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has Radhe Shyam by Radha Krishna Kumar. And apart from that, she also has Most eligible Bachelor with and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. In Bollywood, she would be seen in 's Cirkus starring .