The wait is over for all RRR fans. SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer is all set to have a theatrical release on January 7. Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, "07.01.2022. It is… :)" On the other hand, Ram Charan tweeted, "07.01.2022. It is !!! Get ready to experience India's Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide. #RRRMovie #RRROnJan7th." The film will be clashing with another Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both are big films and the clash means their businesses will be impacted.

There were a lot of speculations about the film's release. Reports suggested that the film might skip theatres and release directly on OTT. Now, it seems everything is clear. We just hope the COVID situation doesn't worsen.

RRR is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. The music of the film is given by MM Keeravani and the camera is cranked by KK Senthil Kumar.