and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome parenthood. They got married in October 2020 in Mumbai. The news about her pregnancy has been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. Gautam recently took to Instagram to post a picture of Kajal and captioned it: "Here's looking at you 2022 (expecting mother emoji)". Now, the couple were seen together and looking all happy to pose for the paps. Kajaj's baby bump was visible in the video. Have a look at the video below:

Kajal even posted a picture on Instagram with Gautam in which her baby bump is quite visible. Have a look at the picture below:

Welcoming 2022, the actress shared a pic with Gautam. She was seen wearing a green dress with Guatam holding her tummy. Her caption read, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam (heart emojy) Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

On their 1st wedding anniversary, Kajal took to Instagram to share a pic with Gautam. She wrote, “I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video” ? Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU!#

On the professional front, Kajal will be seen in 's Acharya, co-starring Telugu star . She also has Ghosty, Uma and Hey Sinamika. Talking about In Bollywood, Kajal was seen in Sanjay Gupta's -starrer gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

(With inputs from IANS)