Keerthy Suresh hikes her fee, asks for THIS humongous remuneration for Nani's Dasara

Kerthy Suresh is one of the most successful actresses we have. Now, she has also become one of the highest paid actresses if we go by recent reports regarding her remuneration for Dasara. It is believed that the actress has hiked her fee and is being Rs 3 crore for the film. According to reports, she had asked for an even higher figure but signed the film as she felt it was a good opportunity. Also Read - It’s official! Nani and Keerthy Suresh to reunite after Nenu Local for Dasara

After Nenu Local, Nani and Keethy will be seen together for Dasara. Nani took to Instagram recently to share a video announcing the film’s title. Even Keerthy took to Instagram to share the same video. She wrote, “Glad to be sharing screen space with @nameisnani once again after Nenu Local. Super excited for this project, can’t wait to start the shoot.”

According to reports, the film is set around the coal mines of the Singareni region in Telangana. It will be directed by newcomer Srikanth, a former associate of .

Keerthy is all set for Annaatthe with . Talking about her character in the film, she told BollywoodLife, “Yes, I'm playing the lead role...it's a lead role." Talking about the characters of Nayanthara, Meena and Khushboo, Keerthy said, "Oh, my God (laughs)! The movies revolves around a sibling relationship and they are playing other characters in it." The film is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.