The poster of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast poster was unveiled today by the makers. It shows him in a fierce avatar. The makers also announced that the film will be releasing in April 2022. Now, some online users are alleging that the film’s poster is similar to ’s Valimai look. As you might be aware, Valimai’s trailer was unveiled yesterday. A user called Ajith Kumar a ‘trend setter’ and Thalapathy Vijay a follower. “Every master piece has its cheap copies,” wrote another user. Another comment read, “#Beast Poster Copied From #Valimai But Sad Reality Is That VJ Can't Match AK SWAG.” Some fans were even comparing the posters of both films and asked which one is better. Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - BEAST New Poster and release date: Thalapathy Vijay to unleash his wild action-thriller from April 2022

#Beast Poster Copied From #Valimai But Sad Reality Is That VJ Can't Match AK SWAG ?#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/uIjm0ABugi — LEKHRAJ Sultan ⚔️ (@BeingLekhu) December 31, 2021

Talking about Valimai, the trailer garnered a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube yesterday. According to IANS, many fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen. The neatly cut, high-energy sharp trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Vinoth, gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith Kumar’s Valimai trailer impresses fans, Rajamouli reveals shocking details about Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s roles in RRR and more

(With inputs from IANS)