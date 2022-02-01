Etharkkum Thunindhavan starring in the lead role is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. There were reports that the movie might get an OTT release. However, this morning, BollywoodLife was the first one to tell you that the film will only release in theatres, and reports of its OTT release are just a few certain sections trying to jeopardise the Suriya starrer. Now, finally, the makers have officially announced the theatrical release date of the film. Also Read - Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya starrer heading straight to OTT or is this an attempt to hurt its release? [EXCLUSIVE]

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date. The film will hit the big screens on 10th March 2022. The makers tweeted, "#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on March 10th, 2022! See you soon in theatres! @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir # @immancomposer @RathnaveluDop @priyankaamohan @sooriofficial #ETfromMarch10 #ET."

Fans of Suriya are super excited for Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Here's how fans have reacted to the release date of the film…

Directed by , Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, , Sathyaraj, , Soori, and M. S. Bhaskar. The music of the film is composed by D. Imman.

Suriya’s last theatrical release was Kaappaan which had hit the big screens in 2019. Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), both the movie had got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim received a positive response from the critics and audiences. Now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting to watch Suriya on the big screens.