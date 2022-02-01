Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya starrer heading straight to OTT or is this an attempt to hurt its release? [EXCLUSIVE]

Despite the team of Etharkkum Thunindhavan constantly dismissing rumours that it won't opt for a direct OTT release, the chatter keeps spreading. Well, BollywoodLife has now learned it's because of certain sections trying to jeopardise the Suriya starrer.