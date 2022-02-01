All eyes are already on the next movie, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, especially after the kind of acclaim and views that Jai Bhim has garnered. However, despite all the anticipation around Etharkkum Thunindhavan, there's also been a lot of doubt over when it'll release after having missed its 4th February deadline due to theatrical restrictions ensuing from the third COVID-19 wave. However, with a lot of those restrictions now being relaxed, especially in Tamil Nadu and other South states, which are the biggest markets for the movie, the industry, trade and Suriya fans are again wondering when will Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and how it'll manage to find a window amongst a packed calendar, which sees other South biggies that've been postponed also vying for the best possible dates. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna’s 'oops moment', Priyamani condemns portrayal of south Indians in Bollywood and more

There's been a lot of chatter that Etharkkum Thunindhavan may head straight to OTT, particularly after Suriya's last two big releases, Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru, had done the same. However, the team has kept dismissing these rumours, and has even put out a new poster of the film confirming its theatrical release. Yet, the rumours refuse to die down. Well, a source within the industry has exclusive apprised BollywoodLife that there's a section in the industry and trade who're deliberately trying to derail the film's theatrical prospects. Why so?

Said source reveals that it's because though these people may not be invested in the film's success, but were earlier scorned when Suriya brought two back-to-back biggies of his on OTT, especially a section of the trade, who considered it a stab in the back from a big Tamil cinema superstar, which his contemporaries had refrained from doing in spite of similarly lucrative offers from digital platforms. Hence, they're allegedly now going all out to hurt the movie's chances are spread negativity with little to lose themselves, even with being fully aware of how it may affect the industry's business as a whole, considering this is a big movie meant for the masses in cinema halls.

Earlier, BollywoodLife had exclusively broken more news about Etharkkum Thunindhavan when we had revealed that the makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan are homing in on the last week of February to release their film as no Tamil or South biggies otherwise is expected to release before that, with RRR, Radhe Shyam and Valimai all expected to hit the big screen from mid-March onward.