F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia compares fans in Bollywood and South; reveals who are more loyal

Tamannaah Bhatia has had a wide and distinguished film career across industries in Indian cinema, but it's her time spent and repertoire built as a South Indian heroines across the Tamil film industry and Telugu cinema that truly stands out. Plus, the actress has more than a few big-budget Bollywood movies as a Bollywood actress with A-list costars to her credit. So, who better than Tamannaah Bhatia to reflect upon the dichotomies between the two main South Indian film industries and Bollywood, right? Well, Tamannaah has finally done that, putting her money where her mouth is, especially when it comes to the fans in these film industries.

Tamannaah Bhatia compares fans in Bollywood and South

While in conversation with a news portal, Tamannaah Bhatia laid out the differences between South and Bollywood fans, where she said that she believe fans in the South are essentially more loyal and feel deep emotions that that forge with the artistes, even though they mostly witness them only on screen, highlighting how it's more of a personal connection between the actors and their fans down South. Whereas, in Bollywood, Tamannaah elaborated that it takes a lot of time to build that kind of stardom and loyalty between the actors and their fans in North India.

Tamannaah Bhatia makes complete sense with her analysis

We've got to say that the actress is a 100% right and not only have other South actors either pointed out or at least alluded to the same thing in the past, when asked about their diehard fans, but we, too, have noticed the same in how fans across the North react or how suddenly they change both in person and on social media toward the very actors they claim to like. Tamannaah has really hit the nail on the head, hasn't she?