F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her BIGGEST fear; it has a Ghajini connect [Deets Here]

We are humans, and we all have fears. Celebrities too humans, hai na? The recent one to talk about her fear is none other than South superstar Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress who is on cloud nine thanks to the success of her recent film F3 indulged in a conversation with fans on her Twitter account. It was while she was traveling to the shoot location that Tamannaah got some time to chit-chat with fans. Among many questions asked, one was about fear. Also Read - Ayesha Singh, Kaveri Priyam, Sayli Salunkhe - 5 TV actresses who rose to being leads from supporting roles

What is Tamannaah Bhatia's biggest fear?

The actress was asked to reveal her biggest fear and she mentioned losing her memory. She wrote, "Losing my memory ... damn, sounds scary." Hmm...here's the Ghajini connect that we were talking about. Yes, losing memory does sound scary, doesn't it? Then she was also asked about which fictional character she would like to meet in real and she said Sherlock Homes. Also Read - Dilip Kumar death anniversary: The legend held THIS box office records for 15 years; beat Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more

Loosing my memory… damn, that’s sounds scary https://t.co/td221hm643 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 5, 2022

What is Tamannaah Bhatia's hidden talent?

Well, the actress was also asked to reveal her hidden talent and she gave a hilarious answer. She stated that making up new words is her talent. She wrote, "I make up my own words like chichi matchi which means navel, kitkittayi meaning to tickle, Ja La Ling which means envy." She also spoke about her journey to Cannes. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Boys season 3 finale trailer, The Lord of the Rings - the Rings of Power teaser and more

Advertisement

I make up my own words like chichi matchi which means navel, kitkittayi meaning to tickle, Ja La Ling which means envy ? https://t.co/i6JfuQSjpw — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 5, 2022

It was truly magical and it was a matter of great honour to be a part of the Indian delegation, especially because India was the partner country this year. ?? https://t.co/dhFJohR8EJ — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 5, 2022

On the work front, the Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with her next project Gurthunda Seethakalam.