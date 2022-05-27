Piracy has always been a big issue for the Indian film industry. Mostly every week when a film hits the big screens, within a few hours of its release it gets leaked online. Last week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had become the victim of piracy, and now, today Telugu film F3 has been leaked online within a few hours of its release. The movie is reportedly available on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other sites. Well, this is surely a sad news for Venkatesh, , and fans. It is said that the fans of these actors are very upset about the reports of the film being leaked online. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and more celebs before-after pics from KJo's 40th and 50th parties will leave you speechless

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is a sequel to the 2019 release F2. The first instalment was a hit at the box office, and it is expected that part 2 will also do well. The reviews of the film have been mixed to positive, and even audiences are liking it. Also Read - 5 times Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra proved that they are going strong despite breakup rumours

A Twitter user wrote, “Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome.” Another netizen tweeted, “#F3Movie is a laugh riot. @VenkyMama and @IAmVarunTej nailed it with their impeccable comedy timing @AnilRavipudi did it yet again. He knows how to entertain. @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada were too good. @SVC_official Watch this hilarious entertainer with your family.” One more Twitter user wrote, “F3 is an entertainer movie, Don’t expect any logic in the movie. Complete it's family entertainer Fun Fun Fun!! Completely a fun filled movie First half ithe hilarious! Naku EVV gari movies gurthuku vochayi ? Tq @AnilRavipudi sir #F3Movie.” Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Leaked vulgar chats about Elon Musk, Amber's bitter breakdown and more key updates before the BIG VERDICT

Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome.#F3Movie — (@ThisizzDolly) May 27, 2022

#F3Movie is a laugh riot.?@VenkyMama and @IAmVarunTej nailed it with their impeccable comedy timing?@AnilRavipudi did it yet again. He knows how to entertain.@tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada were too good. @SVC_official ?

Watch this hilarious entertainer with your family. pic.twitter.com/tjI8xcnvR0 — Team RC warangal urban 01 (@TeamRC_wglurban) May 27, 2022

F3 is an entertainer movie,

Don’t expect any logic in the movie.

Complete it's family entertainer ?

Fun Fun Fun!!

Completely a fun filled movie First half ithe hilarious! Naku EVV gari movies gurthuku vochayi ?

Tq @AnilRavipudi sir#F3Movie

??????? pic.twitter.com/ZI3BhQRRLx — ? ?? ????? (@SunRisers23) May 27, 2022

Well, not many mid-budget Telugu films have made a mark at the box office this year. It will be interesting to see if F3 will break that jinx and become a hit or not. The franchise factor might surely help the movie at the box office.