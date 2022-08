is one of the most popular Malayalam actors in the South Indian industry. The handsome hunk left the audience enthralled with his terrific performances in films. Fahadh turns a year old today (August 8) and celebrated his 40th birthday with his family and loved ones. Fahadh fans have wished FaFa as they fondly call them and praised his work. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda NOT signing Hindi films, Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's Salaar shooting delayed and more

Fahadh's fans flooded social media with their love and wishes for the South Indian actor. One user wrote, 'Happy Birthday, #FahadhFaasil sir. A nepotism product with 100% talent. Films like Trance, Joji, Malik, and Kumbalangi nights require a special kind of intensity, pulling off these roles with such ease is only Fahadh sir's cup of tea.' While another commented saying, 'Happy B'Day Eye-Conic #FahadhFaasil From #Nazriya Purushan FahadhFaasil to #FahadhFaasil Pondati thaan Nazriya? His Reach in Molly - Kolly - Tolly - Bolly's & Also Most Wanted Actor?NadapinArakkan For a Reason?'. Also Read - Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu demanding these INSANE fees for upcoming movies but only Stylish Star's Pushpa is a HIT; distributors worried

Have a look at fans' wishes -

Happy B'Day Eye-Conic #FahadhFaasil From #Nazriya Purushan FahadhFaasil to #FahadhFaasil Pondati thaan Nazriya? His Reach in Molly - Kolly - Tolly - Bolly's & Also Most Wanted Actor? NadapinArakkan For a Reason? pic.twitter.com/0cWCafvDGu — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 8, 2022

#FahadhFaasil- we fans call him FaFa- isn't an actor. He's much more than that. He gives a delight to his audience whenever he comes on screen. FaFa is a gem... a gem cinema lovers should be there to preserve. A person who effortlessly portrays any and every complex character! pic.twitter.com/1UODzY7ne6 — Richik Kar (@RichikKar_) August 7, 2022

The perfectionist! ? Fanboy of his Tracking shots, ? Happy Birthday Fafa, ? #fahadhfaasil pic.twitter.com/nlMWYzklRg — Albin Ron ツ (@albin_rOn__) August 8, 2022

Happy birthday to one of the finest actors in the country, #FahadhFaasil, a happy birthday. Be it protagonist, antagonist, or supporting actor, he has the skill to transform into the character completely, making the process look easy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/gGhukIyPje — George (@VijayIsMyLife) August 8, 2022

Happy birthday #FahadhFaasil !✨? I consider myself very lucky to have worked with you in 2 films. ? This image was taken during the second schedule of #Malayankunju, where everyday I was just thinking how he is pulling off that performance amidst the immense physical strain. pic.twitter.com/PW50FmR0OK — Aravind (@reflections1212) August 8, 2022

Fahadh has a history of playing powerful portrayals that will leave you excited. He is known for his work in films including C U Soon, Joji, Kumbalangi Nights, and . He was currently seen in Malayankunju and flawlessly portrayed the role of Anikkuttan. Fans could not stop praising his on-point performance. The actor will soon commence shooting for starrer Pushpa: The Rule as a police officer. Directed by , Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.