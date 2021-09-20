Family feud! Thalapathy Vijay moves court against parents shocking fans

The megastar of Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly filed a case against 11 people, including his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba in a city court. The Bigil actor's father started a political party All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam by appointing relative Padmanabhan as the leader, wife Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer and himself as General Secretary. Post this, we saw fans assuming that Thalapathy Vijay is entering politics but the actor slashed all the rumours and said that he is not involved with the party formed by his father and urged his fans to not join it. The case is expected to heard on September 27. Also Read - #Thalapathy66: Director Vamshi Paidipally shares a major update on his next big project with Thalapathy Vijay and fans can't keep calm

In November last year, Thalapathy released an official statement, which reads, " I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my dad has issued. I request my fans not to join the party that my dad has started. If any one will try to misuse my photograph, name or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take the actions against them."

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Beast. Talking about the film, it also features and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (known for helming Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila and 's Doctor) and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It marks the Kollywood debut of the actress. Beast marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The music of the film will be composed by and the makers are targeting to release the project during the festive weekend of Pongal in 2022. Post Beast, the actor will collaborate with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju for Thalapathy 66, which will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.