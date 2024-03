Finally, Family Star teaser is now out. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur play the lead role. In Family Star, we see Vijay working very hard for his family's sake. He does everything and goes to great lengths and extent for his family members. The teaser of the Parasuram directorial has been released after much delay. Finally, fans of Vijay and Mrunal are getting a glimpse of their upcoming new movie.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Family Star teaser: Vijay Deverakonda plays a family man

Talking about the Family Star teaser, we see Vijay Deverakonda playing Rama. He is good at everything from household chores to his work and even solving problems, fighting thugs and goons too. He protects women and children and is best at his work too. The teaser gives a glimpse into Rama's life. The background plays the introductory or theme song of Rama, it seems. Towards the end of the Family Star teaser, we see Mrunal Thakur making an appearance. She stops Rama and asks him to drop her off at her college. Rama, being a 'family man', thinking about the budget, asks her to buy him a litre of petrol then he will drop her. It is a funny incident.

Watch the Family Star teaser video here:



Talking about the teaser, fans have been expecting it for a long time. The Family Star teaser was earlier supposed to arrive at 6:30 pm today evening. It was then delayed to 8:19 pm. Finally, they dropped the teaser around 9:09 pm. Fans were quite upset and have been asking for an update about the same.

Trending Now

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda's fun interaction on X over Family Star teaser

Mrunal, it seems, in her character complained about the delay of the Family Star teaser. Deverakonda, seemingly also in his character, apologised for the delay and quickly dropped the teaser. Have a look at their cut exchange on X here:

Sorry thalli, ochestundi..❤️ Next few minutes lo teaser upload aipotundi.. Ee saari naa guarantee.. https://t.co/TbfzSDgWOf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 4, 2024

Watch this video of Vijay and Samantha here:

As per the teaser, Family Star is releasing on 5th April 2024. Vasu Verma is the creative producer while Raju-Sirish are the producers of Family Star.