Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for his upcoming film Family Star with director Parasuram Petla and Mrunal Thakur. The handsome actor took to Instagram stories and Threads and revealed that he is in New York to shoot for his next. Well, fans and followers of Vijay decided to meet their star. Pictures and videos of the actor interacting with fans have gone viral on social media wherein Vijay organised a meet for his fans in the city. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Did Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna pen down a heartfelt note for rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay looked dashing in dark winter clothing and was all smiles as he posed with his fans and clicked selfies with them, a few fans bumped into Vijay while he was shooting outdoors and he clicked pictures with them and had a chat. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here's how much South Indian celebs charge for an Instagram post

A look at Vijay Deverakonda's fans meet

Fans of Vijay were on cloud nine as their star met them. Well, the teaser of Family Star was screened on one of the billboards in Times Square. Parasuram was quite happy as he looked at his work being displayed at the iconic location. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda takes strict action against YouTuber for malicious rumours involving the Kushi star with an actress

Trending Now

Watch the Family Star teaser video here

Family Star was all set to hit screens for Sankranthi in January, but got delayed due to production and will now release soon in summer. Vijay was last seen in Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film did well at the box office. In Family Star, Vijay is seen playing the role of a middle-class man from Andhra.