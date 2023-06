Famous Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master is no more. Fans are condoling his demise on social media. It seems he passed away due to multi-organ failure. Rakesh Master was shooting outdoors in Vishakhapatnam. It seems he fell sick during the shoot. After his return to Hyderabad, he complained about some health issues. Family members admitted him to the Gandhi Hospital today at 1 pm. He passed away at 5 pm in the evening. This is indeed shocking. Rakesh Master was a diabetic. It seems he had severe metabolic acidosis, and his sugar levels were critically down. He became famous after the dance show Dhee. The doctors did their best but could not save him. Also Read - Adipurush: Hindi films banned from release in Kathmandu Valley after protests on Prabhas, Om Raut's film? Here's latest update

He is seen as a mentor to the likes of choreographer Jani. The reason is said to be a sunstroke due to the heatwave. The temperatures in Andhra Pradesh are above 40 degrees Celsius. It seems he was a very warm person and fans are remembering him with a lot of love. Take a look at the tweets...

Rip Rakesh Master

May His Soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/5AyGqAi0bi — ???_??????⚡ (@Sai_PSPK18) June 18, 2023

Senior Choreographer Rakesh Master passed away due to Sun Stroke. RIP ?#RakeshMaster pic.twitter.com/DsCDdJ3Wxz — kakinada Talkies (@Kkdtalkies) June 18, 2023

Om Shanti Rakesh master ? Thanks for all the entertainment! pic.twitter.com/NaMnt39O4g — COC (@Controversyy3) June 18, 2023

The heat wave in the country has been killing. Rakesh Master was born as S Rama Rao in Tirupathi. He became famous after the dance show Dhi. He has trained actors like Prabhas in dance. In fact, fans of Prabhas have decided to stay away from trolling or negative comments as a mark of respect. Rakesh Master has choreographed songs in movies like Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Devadasu, Seethiya. He is also known for his controversial comments on some prominent Telugu stars like Balayya, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and others.

We extend our condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief.