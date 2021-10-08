A few days ago, a picture of and Jr NTR from the sets of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu had gone viral on the internet. It was reported that Samantha will be the special guest on the quiz show, which will also mark the actress' first assignment post her separation from estranged husband . And now another picture of Samantha holding a cheque has surfaced on social media. Also Read - From RRR connect to Jr NTR's comeback on TV: Here are 5 things to know about Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

According to several reports, it is being said that Samantha has managed to win Rs 25 lakh on the game show. The picture showed Samantha posing with the cheque along with her manager after wrapping up the shoot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Fans have been sharing their excitement on Twitter and eagerly waiting to watch the episode featuring Samantha and Jr NTR in one frame. The special episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air on October 15 on the day of Dusshera. In the past, the two have appeared together in movies like Janatha Garage, Brindavanam, and many more.

On the other hand, Samantha has shared a post slamming the society for setting different standards for men and women on social media. The south star quoted author Farida D on her Instagram Story days after split with Naga Chaitanya. She wrote "Good morning" over the post.

The quote read, "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D." The actress posted her first picture on social media on Thursday since her split with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha had written an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," she wrote.