Fans trend 'Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna' after the Telugu star says he doesn't know who AR Rahman is and claims Bharat Ratna is equal to his father NTR's toenail

In the interview, Nandamuri Balakrishna has said that he doesn't know who Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is, and adds that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, is equal to the "toenail" of his father, late actor-politician NT Rama Rao.