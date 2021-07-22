Fans trend 'Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna' after the Telugu star says he doesn't know who AR Rahman is and claims Bharat Ratna is equal to his father NTR's toenail

An interview of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna has gone viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. In the video, he has said that he doesn't know who Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is, and adds that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, is equal to the "toenail" of his father, late actor-politician NT Rama Rao. Also Read - What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV: Army of the Dead, 99 Songs, Solos and more
"I don't know who AR Rahman is. He won an Oscar and I don't even know who he is. He gives a hit once in a decade," Balakrishna said in an interview to the channel TV9. Speaking about Bharat Ratna, the actor said, "I feel that Bharat Ratna is equal to my father's toenail. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Tollywood. So, only the awards should feel bad. Not my family or my father."
However, fans were not pleased with Balakrishna's controversial statement on Rahman. They mercilessly trolled the actor, and started trending a hashtag 'Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna' on Twitter. Incidentally, Rahman had composed the background score of Balakrishna's 1993 film, Nippu Ravva.
Soon, Balakrishna's fans were out defending him, saying he was a hero of the masses and a charitable personality. It remains to be seen what Rahman has to say about Balakrishna's remarks on him.
