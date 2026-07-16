Fauzi FIRST look poster: Prabhas' powerful warrior avatar leaves fans in frenzy; film to release on Demceber 3

Fauzi first look: Prabhas impresses in a fierce warrior avatar as Hanu Raghavapudi's period action drama locks December 3, 2026, for a worldwide release.

Fauzi First Look Out: Following the disappointing horror comedy The Raja Saab, Prabhas is back with Fauzi, and the producers have formally revealed the date of the highly anticipated period action drama's theatrical debut. The film, which is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and stars Prabhas in the main character, will be released in theatres around the globe on December 3, 2026. A beautiful new poster that offers viewers another look at the historical backdrop of the movie was part of the announcement.

Fauzi poster shows Prabhas in an intense avatar

The most recent poster shows Prabhas holding a sword while standing in the rain. The film promises an action-packed story. The visual is accompanied by the tagline "अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS".

What did the makers say about Fauzi?

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026 #FauziOnDec3 Rebel Star #Prabhas #Imanvi @hanurpudi #MithunChakraborty #JayaPrada @AnupamPKher @Composer_Vishal @sudeepdop @kk_lyricist @MrSheetalsharma @rckamalakannan."

How did fans react to Fauzi poster?

One fan commented, "They are cooking something Big." Another wrote, "Prabhas look after destroying his so called Competitors." A third fan shared, "Prabhas’ screen presence is unmatched. #Fauzi already looks grand and promising. December 3, let the madness begin! Prabhas plays a fearless soldier."

The title Fauzi was formally revealed on Prabhas' birthday, when the filmmakers presented the actor's character with a special poster. The announcement was posted with the phrase, "#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI ‍ The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history." Prabhas plays a courageous soldier who can take on a full battalion on his own.

About Fauzi

Fauzi examines a little-known period of Indian history connected to the Azad Hind Force, set against the backdrop of the British Raj in the 1940s. The narrative is on an army officer negotiating a challenging time marked by sacrifice, struggle, and patriotism. Imanvi Esmail, better known by her stage name as Imanvi, makes her acting debut in the movie with Prabhas as the female protagonist. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada play important parts in the supporting ensemble.

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