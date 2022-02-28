Among the top newsmakers of the day so far from the South film industry, we have celebritied like actor Ajith, Rashmika Mandanna, , and more. 's recent release Valimai is smashing quite a few records at the box office. It has managed to surpass the collections of 's movie Annaatthe. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna picked her sweetest co-star and it is not . Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal promoted the importance of excercise in her latest video. Scroll on for complete information. Also Read - Valimai box office day 4: Ajith's action-packed film rakes in Rs 27.83 crore; beats Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Vijay's Sarkar and Master

Ajith Kumar's Valimai surpassed Rajinikanth's Annaatthe

Valimai that stars Ajith Kumar, and others has managed to earn great money at the box office. With its 4 day box office collection, the movie has surpassed the numbers of films like Rajinikath Annaatthe and Vijay's Sarkar and Master. On fourth day, Valimai collected Rs 28.4 Cr. Also Read - Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna considers Sharwanand the sweetest co-star; here's why

Rashmika Mandanna names her sweetest co-star

After Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna is now busy promoting her upcoming movie Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu. At an event, she heaped praises on her co-star Sharwanand. She was quoted saying, "How much ever I irritate Sharwanand, but he never gets irritated. Sharwanana is one of the sweetest boys I have ever met genuinely. Though I used to irritate him on the sets but he tolerates me."

Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal promotes importance of excercise in latest video

South actress Kajal Aggarwal who is expecting her first baby is making sure to stay healthy through her pregnancy phase. In her latest video, she promoted the importance of staying fit. In the caption she wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy - Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails it in latest photos

Oo Antava star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest monochrome picture. She can be seen dressed in a strap dress, short hair and flower in hair. Check it out below:

undergoes transformation

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has now chopped off his long tresses and is sporting a new look. Fans as usual are super happy to see him in a new avatar.