Trending South News Today: Adivi Sesh starrer Major gets a new release date, Alia Bhatt to romance Jr NTR, Ravi Teja's Khiladi postponed and more

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major is one highly anticipated film. It has now got its new release date. seems to be focusing more on South fim industry now as reports suggest that she is going to be seen in Jr NTR's next film. We were the ones to exclusively tell you about 's film 's postponement. Apart from these, many other stars from the South film industry made it to the headlines today.

Adivi Sesh’s Major movie gets a release date

Adivi Sesh's film Major based on the life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who got martyred during the 200 Mumbai Terror attack has finally got its news release date. The film got delayed and now it will release on May 27, 2022. Adivi Sesh took to his Twitter handle to share the update.

Ravi Teja's Khiladi gets postponed

We got you an exclusive update on Ravi Teja's upcoming film Khiladi. The film was set to release on Februrary 11th but due to the pandemic, it got delayed. Now, it seems that the makers are eyeing 18th February instead of the earlier designated date of 11th February to release the film.

Ajith starrer Valimai cleared by censor board

BollywoodLife exclusively told you that Ajith Thala-starrer Valimai has received a clean chit from the censor board. It has received U/A certificate with zero cuts. The film is set to make it to the theatres on February 24, 2022.

Alia Bhatt to romance Jr NTR in his next

Alia Bhatt has now confirmed that she has come on-board Jr NTR's next film. She was quoted saying, " came and narrated the story. I didn’t think twice. As soon as he completed the narration, I have agreed to come on board. I am looking forward to working with Jr NTR again after RRR."

resumes last leg of Liger shoot

Producer Charmme Kaur shared a picture on Instagram revealing that the work on the last leg of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and has now begun. After a quick break, Vijay has now resumed the shooting of Liger. The film is set to release in August this year.