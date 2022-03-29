Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has directed films like , , Maharshi, and others. The filmmaker’s next film as a director will be #Thalapathy66 with Thalapathy Vijay, and he is co-producing starrer JGM which was officially announced today at an event in Mumbai. JGM will be helmed by , and he will also be co-producing the film. Well, today at the event the team of JGM spoke about their film, Vijay’s Liger, and a lot more. Vamshi Paidipally was asked how it feels about working with two Vijays simultaneously. Also Read - Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident: Nakuul Mehta, Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan and more; here’s how TV celebs reacted to the shocker of Oscars 2022

The filmmaker stated, "It's pretty exciting. To work with this Vijay (Deverakonda) it's like working with a brother, and while working with that Vijay sir, it's like working with a superstar who has such a big legacy. It gives me immense pride to be associated with JGM and then directing such a big superstar."

Well, talking about #Thalapathy66, there have been a lot of reports about which actress will be seen in the movie opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Reportedly, and Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the movie. It is said that the film will hit the big screens in 2023. Meanwhile, currently, fans of Vijay are super excited for Beast which also stars in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 13th April 2022.

At the event, Jagannadh spoke about JGM and said, "It's my dream project. For many years I have been waiting for a chance to make this film, and finally, it's happening. It's all because of Vijay. It's a fictional story; a patriotic and war kind of movie and the protagonist is an Army officer. It's about a soldier's dream about his country. It's an inspiring film."

The next one year of my life. #JGM Worldwide Release - Aug 3, 2023. pic.twitter.com/bAvRwEAS63 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 29, 2022

JGM is slated to release on 3rd August 2023.