Filmy Friday: Throwback to when Dhanush, Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara left fans shocked with their controversies

Celebs of the South film industries are known for their humble and generous nature among fans. While almost all the biggies of Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood have made sure that they have a clean image throughout their careers, sometimes, they got embroiled in a few controversies, which didn't only affect their goodwill, but also created an impact on their professional lives. Megastars like Thalapathy Vijay, and Nayanthara had left the audience shocked when they got associated with controversies and scandals.

Dhanush and accused of sexual assault

In 2017, popular singer and RJ Suchithra took the internet by storm when she posted controversial tweets, accusing Dhanush and Anirudh of drugging and assaulting her while she was semi-conscious. Through a series of tweets, she shared several scandalous clips and wrote: "I challenge #Dhanush, #Anirudh, # – I know you wil troll and deny this, Do you have guts to deny this cheap act?" She added, "I took those clips from #Dhanush phone and #anirudh phone, and those pics will be leaked to you as promised to you all," followed by another tweet that read: "Both had sex with me & left me in the bed. with my half sleep, both were watching #Chinmayi clip that was recorded few yrs ago but some how they mixed something in it that made be drowsy and I was flat. It was horrible experience after that cannot be said here." Though later, we saw Suchithra's husband, , sharing a statement, where he said that all the claims made by Suchi were factually false and her tweets were result of an emotional outburst.

Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged tax evasion

Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the highest-paid actors in the country, grabbed headlines in February 2020 when the IT department conducted a raid at the actor's residence. During the raid, which was carried out in connection with alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas, the department had recovered Rs. 65 crore from the residence of the actor's financer in Chennai. This news made headlines for a long time.

Nayanthara's affair with Prabhudeva

While Lady Superstar is now in a steady relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, a decade ago, her affair with actor, choreographer and Director Prabhudeva was the hottest news of the town. Prabhudeva, who was already married to Latha at the time, reportedly stayed in a relationship with Nayanthara for three and a half years. When Latha came to know about this, she dragged the matter to court and cursed the actress for stealing her husband. Latha had said, “At the same time it should punish the woman who steals others husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest Nayanthara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example for a bad woman.”