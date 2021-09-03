Filmy Friday: When Charmme Kaur proposed marriage to Trisha Krishnan on her birthday and their Twitter conversation grabbed fans' attention

The gorgeous beauty of Kollywood, , who is known for delivering impeccable performances in films like , Paramapadham Vilayattu, Varsham, 96 and others, is best friends with actress and producer Charmme Kaur. While the duo often share some great pics to give us BFF goals, their bond slightly went over the top, when the Mantra star proposed Trisha on her birthday for marriage. In 2019, Charmme wished the Khatta Meetha star and wrote, "Baby I love u today n forever Am on my knees waiting for u to accept my proposal let’s get married ( now toh it’s legally allowed also ) #happybirthday @trishtrashers". To which Trisha replied, "thank you and i said YES already @Charmmeofficial". Well, this conversation of the duo grabbed the headlines and attention of fans as we saw it turning out to be a huge topic of discussion. Also Read - From Super Deluxe to Vikram Vedha: Here are 5 breakthrough performances of Vijay Sethupathi that justify his title 'Makkal Selvan'

Interestingly, this year too Charmme's birthday wish for Trisha grabbed the headlines as she hinted towards the marriage of the actress. Taking to her social media handle, Charmme wrote, "Happiest birthday babe @trishtrashers. And I have a strong feeling that this is your last birthday as a bachelorette ." It will be interesting to see whether Charmme's prediction turns out to be true or not.

On the professional front, Trisha Krishnan will be next seen in 's Ponniyin Selvan, which also features Chiyaan Vikram, , , and others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Charmme Kaur is one of the co-producers of 's pan-India venture Liger, which is directed by and also features , and Trisha Krishnan in key roles.