was a teenager when her parents and got separated. The ex couple had tied the knot in 1988 and divorced in 2004. Apart from Shruti, they are also parents to . After their separation, Kamal has had a live-in relationship with his co-actress Gautami and later they got married. During this time, Shruti had refused to call Gautami her mother after her father's divorce with Sarika.

When Shruti was asked about her parents' divorce, the actress has refused to make any kind of comments saying that it was their own matter and for her their happiness mattered the most. "It's their personal matter to part their ways. I've no concerned with that matter and hence I don't want to talk about it. For me, happiness of their parents matter most. Since, they decided to part the ways happily, I've no issues at all," she was quoted as saying by a regional newspaper in the past.

When she was further asked whether she calls Gautami as her mom, Shruti snapped back and replied, "Why do I call so. I've a mom and she is Sarika. Since, my dad finds happy space with her (Gauthami), I've no issues." She also said that she was equally attached to both her dad and mom but added that she is very close to her mother. She said that she has had a special bond with her mom Sarika and they are more than friends.

Last year, Shruti had opened up about her parents divorce and said that she was glad that her parents separated as she feels if two people are not getting along with each other, they should not be forced to live together. She added that they continued to be wonderful parents and both are doing great in their respective lives.