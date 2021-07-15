From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

After the government eased some lockdown rules and allowed filmmakers to resume shooting with proper safety guidelines and protocols, several South filmmakers resumed filming with a brisk pace to wrap up production work on their movies in the coming days, with the makers of Annaatthe, Pushpa, Acharaya, RRR, Acharya, Radhe Shyam and Valimai leading the charge.