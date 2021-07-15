From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe: South Indian biggies that have resumed shooting full throttle

The second wave of COVID-19 had impacted the shooting schedules and release dates of several south big-ticket films. In fact, many of them of were on the verge of completion when the government implemented lockdown and restrictions on shooting. But recently, we saw the government easing some rules and allowing the makers to resume filming with proper safety guidelines and protocols. Soon after the announcement, several South filmmakers resumed shooting with a brisk pace and will wrap up production work on their movies in the coming days. Also Read - When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

Pushpa

After facing a halt in April, the makers of and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa resumed the shoot in the last week in Hyderabad. It will be a 30-day long schedule post which, the shooting of the first part of the film will be completed. Directed by , the film also stars in a key role. Ahead of resuming the final schedule of the first part, producers of Pushpa released a statement, which reads, "Pushpa is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart. Filming it has been a joyride. We're very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience. We witnessed incredible excitement for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' and we aim to surpass it with the film. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through Pushpa."

Annaatthe

While the makers of starrer recently revealed the release date of the film, which is November 4, Thalaivar kickstarted the final schedule of the film from yesterday in Kolkata. As per the reports, the actor has only left with the shooting of fours days. Directed by Siva, the film also features Nayanthara, , Meena, Khushbu, , Soori, and in pivotal roles.

RRR

The makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR had recently shared they have completed the shooting of the film and are only left with two songs. Well, the filming of these two are underway and they are planning it to wrap by the end of the month. Post that, the makers will start the post-production process in full swing. Featuring Jr NTR, , , , Olivia Morris and in pivotal roles, the film is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Acharya

and Ram Charan recently resumed the shooting of 's Acharya as the makers shared this news on social media. Reportedly, 90 per cent of the shooting is complete and the remaining portion will be done by the end of the month. Reportedly, the makers eyeing the Diwali release.

Valimai

While the recently released first look motion poster of megastar Thala Ajith's Valimai shattered several records on social media, the reports suggest that the lead actor will be heading to East Europe soon for a 7-day action-packed schedule. Very few crew members including director H Vinoth and co-star Karthikeya Gummakonda will also accompany the actor to shoot for this final schedule.

Radhe Shyam

The Rebel star is almost on the verge of finishing the film as they are left with only some of the patchworks. While the film was scheduled to hit the screens on July 30, the second wave of COVID-19 has impacted the period romantic drama. Apparently, the makers might release the film during the Christmas weekend at the box office. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars in a lead role.