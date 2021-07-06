From Annaatthe to Netrikann – here's all you need to know about Lady Superstar Nayanthara's upcoming movies

South actress Nayanthara, who is fondly called as 'Lady Superstar' by fans and the media, is one of the rare leading ladies, who possess the deadly combo of powerful acting skills, gorgeous looks and the ability to be a box-office draw all on her own. As the Bigil star has multiple projects under her belt, we’ve decided to give you the details on them, which will take your excitement for her upcoming biggies to another level. So, let's check them out... Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rajinikanth's Annnaatthe release date announcement and more

Netrikann

Nayanthara's Netrikann has been in the news for quite some time. While reports suggest that the makers of the film have sold it to a leading streaming giant for a direct OTT release, we are yet to get an official confirmation. Talking about Netrinkann, the film is produced by Nayanthara's beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy pictures. The venture is the remake of Korean film Blind. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in pivotal roles.

Annaatthe

This big-ticket venture, which is set to hit screens during Diwali weekend this year, stars , , Khushboo, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu and Meena in pivotal roles. It is directed by Siva, who is known for helming blockbusters like Vedalam, Viswasam, and others.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

In this venture, we will see Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara sharing screen space for the first time. Also starring as the male lead, the romantic comedy is directed by Vignesh Shivan. Produced by Lalit Kumar, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh.

Paattu

Nayanthara will romance in Paattu, which is director Alphonse Puthren's third venture after and . The Malayalam film is expected to go on floors once the lockdown restrictions get lifted.

