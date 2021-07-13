From Atrangi Re, Naane Varuven to The Gray Man: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

Popular Kollywood actor, is one of the rare stars, who made a mark across the country thanks to the dubbed version of his Tamil blockbusters on television and his impressive performances in Bollywood films like and Shamitabh. While the four-time National Award winner (including two for Best Actor) continues to deliver money-spinners in Kollywood, through his upcoming films, we will see the Karnan star pushing the envelope with his acting power. So, let's check out his upcoming projects... Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor: All the times director Aanand L Rai was turned down by Bollywood’s leading stars

Atrangi Re

After Raanjhanaa, Dhanush has reunited with Aanand L Rai for Atrangi Re, which also features and in key roles. The romantic drama was scheduled to hit the screens during the Valentine's Day weekend this year but due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, the makers postponed the film. As per the latest update, the new release date of the film is August 6, which most probably will be shifted again due to second wave of coronavirus.

Naane Varuven

Post Kaadhal Kondein, Thulluvadho Ilamai, and , Dhanush has teamed up with for Naane Varuven. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the action-thriller will go on floors on August 20. It will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Arvind Krishna.

D 43

Directed by Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame Karthick Naren, the film went on floors in January this year but the shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 crisis. The final schedule of the film has resumed this month (July) and we can expect D 43 to wrap up soon. Produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, it also features Malavika Mohanan, Samuthrakani and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

The Gray Man

In this highly-anticipated Netflix film, Dhanush will share screen space with Hollywood stars Chris Evans and . Reportedly, the actor has already completed his shooting portions. Produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi, the film is directed by duo Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame.