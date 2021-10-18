From Hyderabadi Biryani to Royyalu, Pooja Hegde lists Telugu dishes that she loves the most

appears to be a big foodie. Though she is one of the fittest ladies in tinsel town and follows a strict regime to maintain her hot bod, she does not deprive herself of the good food that she love. Recently, in an interview, she shared about her love for Telugu food. She shared the long list of cuisines that she love to savour. The dishes include Hyderabadi Biryani and more. Also Read - Wow! Pooja Hegde delivers fifth consecutive Tollywood hit with Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor; is now on a double-hattrick

The Radhe Shyam actress was quoted saying, "I went to Coastal Andhra for the shoot of ‘Gopikamma’ song in . That’s when I became a fan of Telugu food." She further went on to add that her cook is a Telugu native and thus, she gets to eat all the fabulous dishes. "I love Pootha Rekulu, Hyderabadi Biryani, Gongura curry and Royyalu (prawns). My cook is a Telugu native. He cooks all Telugu dishes very well," she said. Isn't your mouth watering already? Also Read - Pooja Hegde's lemon-themed birthday brunch was all about food, friends and happy moments – see pics

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently garnering a lot of appreciation for her recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film features, , 's brother, as the male lead. Apart from this, the actress has her hands full with a lot of films in the pipeline. She has Radhe Shyam along with in her kitty. The film is set to release in 2022. Another big budget film that she has in her kitty is Acharya. She also has Beast along with actor Vijay. Among her Bollywood projects, she will be seen in Cirkus along with . Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film post split with Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and more