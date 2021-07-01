From Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

From the past decade, we have seen the trend of crossover films, where Bollywood actors and actresses are working in south films and vice versa. Well, this strategy doesn't only give us the deadly combination of the talents but also gives the film a pan-India appeal. Now talking about one of the aspects of this crossover ventures, we have witnessed many south filmmakers approaching Bollywood beauties for their projects so that they tap the north-Indian markets, which give their films a wider reach. Talking about the B-Town beauties, we have a list of actresses, who are south filmmakers' favourites and we often see them getting offers from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan shoot for an intense rain fight sequence – deets inside

The gorgeous lady, who has hits like , and others under her kitty, often gets juicy offers from south filmmakers. While she has already been a part of south ventures like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, there are reports that she has been approached for Shankar's film with , which is produced by Dil Raju. Also Read - RRR update: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film nears completion; here's what's pending to shoot

The star has been part of Telugu films like 1: Nenokkadine, Dohchay and is currently shooting for Adipurush, which is filmed in Telugu and Hindi. The mega-budget film features , Saif Ali Khan and in pivotal roles. It is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut.

While many of you might not know that Disha's first screen appearance was in a Telugu film, Loafer, which featured and was directed by . There are reports that the Malang star is getting lot of offers from south in recent times.

Pooja Hegde is emerging as one of the top pan-India actresses as her upcoming south films includes Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor. She has been a part of Tollywood blockbusters like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Maharshi.

The young superstar is making her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR and post this project, we are sure she will bag lots of south films.

The former Miss World has shown her acting mettle in Tamil films like , Jeans, and others. She is currently shooting for 's Ponniyin Selvan, which features Vikram, , , Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles.