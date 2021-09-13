From Mahesh Babu to Anushka Shetty: Top south stars who have rejected the biggest Bollywood films

In the past few years, we are seeing the language barrier getting diminished, thanks to films and web-series, which have pan-India appeal and audience. While we have seen B-Town and south stars doing crossover ventures to increase their popularity across the country, some of the Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood stars have rejected some big Bollywood films. So, let's meet them.. Also Read - Top Tamil actresses who made headlines for their rumoured, secret relationships

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, who became a household name post her portrayal of Devasena in pan-India blockbusters Baahubali franchise, was offered the role of female lead in Ajay Devgn's Singham. Yes, director Rohit Shetty had approached the actress to reprise her role of the original Tamil film but she rejected it and later Kajal Aggarwal came on board for the cop-actioner.

Mahesh Babu

The Prince Of Tollywood, has been offered several Bollywood films but has refused them all. The handsome hunk prefers sticking to his roots, which is Telugu film industry. Though his action-adventure film with SS Rajamouli is expected to release in Hindi dubbed language.

Fahadh Faasil

The talented star of Mollywood, Fahadh Faasil was offered a film from director Vishal Bhardwaj. In one of the interviews, the Vikram star revealed this thing and said, "I keep interacting with Vishal Bhardwaj. He had actually sent me a script which was so beautiful. I hope he still makes it. Such a beautiful script. When I texted him last time, I said Sir, please make it. I am looking forward to do something there, let’s see."

Yash

The Kannada star, Yash, who emerged as a pan-India actor after the success of KGF, was reportedly offered the lead role in Laal Kaptaan. After his rejection, Saif Ali Khan came on board as the protagonist.

Puneeth Rajkumar

The Power Star of the Kannada industry, Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the actors, who was offered Bajrangi Bhaijaan but he rejected it. "All of them were approached by producer Venkatesh, but I'm not sure why they turned down the project," said writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.