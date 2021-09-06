From Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: These south hunks are all set to revive theatres with their upcoming biggies

With Bell Bottom and Chehre, Bollywood tried to revive the theatre era amid pandemic crisis but unfortunately both films were unsuccessful. While fans are hoping that 's Thalaivii might garner footfalls in the cinema halls across the country including for its Tamil and Telugu ventures, we have south hunks and their list of biggies, which have the complete potential to pull the crowd in the theatres (at least in south states). Also Read - RRR: Release of Jr NTR-Ram Charan's magnum opus gets delayed? Here's when it is expected to hit screens

The star currently has 4 films under his belt and all have pan-India appeal. While he has wrapped up the shooting of Radhe Shyam, which will hit the screens in January 2022, the handsome is juggling between Adipurush (costarring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh), Salaar (also features Shruti Haasan) and Project K with and . Also Read - SHOCKING! RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR call Rajamouli 'mad'! Here's why

While the 'Young Tiger' (which is fondly called by his fans) recently wrapped up the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR, his upcoming biggies are pan-India ventures with blockbuster directors like Siva Koratala (Janatha Garage and Srimanthudu fame) and KGF franchise fame Prashanth Neel. While RRR is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13 this year, the rest two are expected release in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is currently filming Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram. Post this venture, the actor will collaborate with SS Rajamouli for a jungle adventure and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo helmer for an action-entertainer.

While his pan-Indian movie RRR is expected to be a pathbreaker at the box office, the actor will start the shooting of his another big-budget film with maverick filmmaker Shankar in the next few days, which will also be released in dubbed languages along with Hindi. It also features in a lead role.

The teaser and the first song of Allu Arjun's Pushpa has garnered a thunderous response from fans, and we expect the thriller to be a box office winner. 's directorial will lock horns with 's Laal Singh Chaddha at the ticket windows.