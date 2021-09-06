From Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: These south hunks are all set to revive theatres with their upcoming biggies

While fans are hoping that Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii might garner footfalls in the cinema halls across the country including for its Tamil and Telugu ventures, we have south hunks and their list of biggies, which have the complete potential to pull the crowd in the theatres (at least in south states).